Learn various bread-baking basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining sourdough bread starters on Thursday, March 2, during a virtual and in-person workshop hosted by White Violet Center for Eco-Justice (WVC), a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.
The workshop will take place from 6-8 p.m., EST, and will be facilitated by Candace Minster.
Join by Zoom or in person, and learn sourdough breadmaking basics, tips, tricks and more on maintaining starters, as well as ideas for how to incorporate sourdough into a variety of other baked goods.
Minster said sourdough breads and baked goods are much easier to make than most people realize.
“Sourdough breads are created with a living culture, also known as a starter, which houses millions of naturally-occurring bacteria and yeasts found in water, on flour, in the air and even on our hands,” she said. “This living culture/starter is used to leaven the bread instead of commercial dried or active yeast. Both kinds of yeast – commercial and wild ones found in sourdough – will cause the bread to rise, but they behave and taste differently from one another.”
Instructions and starters will be discussed during the workshop.
“People can purchase starters or make their own,” Minster said. “As long as a starter is well cared for, it can last indefinitely. There are bakeries that have maintained their starters for hundreds of years.”
Cost is $45, which includes instruction materials and a starter. A starter can be picked up at the White Violet Farm Store or shipped to your home. The registration deadline is Feb. 27.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.
About White Violet Center for Eco-Justice
White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence, teaches, cares and inspires for all creation. More information about White Violet Center for Eco-Justice may be found at WhiteViolet.org.
About the Sisters of Providence
The Sisters of Providence, a congregation of 214 women religious, with 300 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind., which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 13 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries can be found at SistersofProvidence.org.
For more information, contact Jason Moon, media relations manager, at 812-535-2810, or email jmoon@spsmw.org, or contact Maureen Dickinson, director of Advancement Services, at 812-535-2801.
