WARREN COUNTY, Indiana — A Danville man found himself arrested on multiple charges Sunday night in Indiana after passing a trooper while driving the wrong way on US 41.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Jonathan Fulfer was conducting a traffic stop on US 41 near CR 850N, when he observed a vehicle pass him, traveling south in the northbound lanes. After finishing the stop he was on, Trooper Fulfer caught up to the wrong-way vehicle on SR 63 near CR 300N, still traveling south in the northbound lanes.
Trooper Fulfer was able to stop the vehicle, a gray Chevrolet Impala, near the intersection of CR 200N. Trooper Fulfer spoke with the driver, Jerry L. Odell, 26 Danville, Ill., who was exhibiting signs of impairment. After a thorough roadside investigation and field sobriety tests, it was determined that Odell was impaired, and that he was in possession of marijuana and marijuana edibles. Odell was also driving without a license. A chemical test was taken at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport, before Odell was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail on the following preliminary charges:
-Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor
-Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
-Operating with Controlled Substance in Body, Class C Misdemeanor
-Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Obtaining a License, Class C Misdemeanor
All suspects are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
