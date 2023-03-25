DANVILLE — In the last week, arguably one of the most talked about people in town has been Frank Wright.
The owner of Wright’s Heating and Air proposed building a new sporting complex for the Vermilion County Fairgrounds that will include returning stock car racing back to Danville.
“I have had great success in feedback,” Wright said. “I have been getting calls everyday from people wanting to help and do anything it takes to get this going and they said it was a great opportunity. Any restaurant I go to, I hear that and even my daughter went to the bowling alley and heard people talking about how great of an opportunity it is. The community is on fire for this.”
The idea is not a new one for Wright as he always talked about it with his late wife, Renee.
“My wife and I used to talk about race tracks because both of our families started racing in the 1930s,” Wright said. “My family started in 1932 and my wife’s started in 1936. My son still races and I still race at Farmer City, Red Hill and Kankakee. After my wife passed, I wondered if I could do more and that is where we came up with the sports complex.”
After announcing the proposal, the Vermilion County Fair Board announced that the land is not for sale and invited Wright to its next meeting.
“There are things in the works that I am not going to say at this time,” Wright said. “I am in the works of purchasing the land from the state and I am not at liberty to say much else at this time.”
If his proposal for the land comes through, he will take his time in changing things with the vast land.
“It will have to go in stages,” Wright said. “First stage is stock car races. We will have also have a BMX bike track for the kids. They can bring them in or we will offer bikes because I have business ready to donate bikes. The only people that is going to pay anything is adults. My wife and I discussed it because when we were kids we liked going and it was a family thing.”
“We are going to have horseshoe pits, a softball field and the internal part will be an indoor RC track and an on-line 24/7 hobby story that will be open every weekend,” Wright continued. “Stage two is a gymnasium. Right now, my son has to go to Veedersburg, Ind. on Saturdays to get pickup games at a church gym because they can’t find any gyms around here. There are volleyball leagues in the area looking for a spot.”
Another reason Wright wants to bring the park into existence is the legacy that his family has built in the past and in the future.
“People that know me for the last 30 years in business knows that it is not about the money, it is about caring about people,” Wright said. “This is a venture I can do as I think about retiring because I can’t do the heating and air all the time. I want to get this prepared so it can be a legacy to my family, especially my wife. It will be called the Renee Wright Sports Complex. It has taken me this long to get things together and be 100 percent focused on this. It would have been easier with her and we would have been closed on this already if she was around.”
With a few things already planned, Wright said he’s thinking about a lot more to come, including camping.
“We want to bring in other sports. We have 43 acres, so we have a lot to work with,” Wright said. “We plan to keep the camping up there as well. There are 50 spots and I don’t think they have been used in a while. I have a friend that is going to help in getting that going.”
