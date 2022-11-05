DANVILLE — The local Wreaths Across America group needs the public’s help.
“The last two years we have had at least 2,000 wreaths. There are more than 12,000 graves at the Danville National Cemetery alone. This doesn’t include the four other CMH (Congressional Medal of Honor) recipients buried in Vermilion County (or) even any other veterans buried at other cemeteries,” says Tammy Williams, WAA location coordinator for the Danville National Cemetery.
“We have not been able to cover the Danville National Cemetery with wreaths, like Arlington National Cemetery has,” she said.
This year, so far, they are at 810 sponsored wreaths.
To sponsor wreaths, go online at: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14815/overview/.
It costs $15 to sponsor one wreath.
At 11 a.m. Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will be at Danville National Cemetery to remember and honor veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.
Organizers ask for the public’s help to lay wreaths at as many graves as possible.
Volunteers also can participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. Go to the website for more information.
The group also has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoverDanvilleNationalCemetary.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
