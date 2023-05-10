OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart will open a new wound care clinic on Thursday to offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds.
OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart has partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services. OSF Sacred Heart Wound Care will be located on the ground level inside the hospital, at 812 N. Logan Ave.
It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and that number is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.
“OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart recognized the need for more wound care in this community, and is here to help provide innovative and easily accessible wound care to our patients,” said Ned Hill, president of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart. “By opening a wound care center at our location, we are achieving the goal of expanding our resources with more advanced technology.”
OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Wound Care offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care.
A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment.
These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.
Additionally, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Wound Care will be equipped with Healogics newest technologies: Clinical Optimization and Decision Support. These applications on Healogics’ WoundSuite platform, enable the critical connection between people living with chronic wounds and their multi-disciplinary healthcare team for collaborative, evidence-based, patient-centered care.
“Patients wanting or needing treatment closer to home will finally have access to a wound clinic with highly trained providers,” said Julie Welch, chief nursing officer at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart. “The valuable partnership with Healogics will allow our location to heal more patients living with conditions that lead to chronic wounds.”
For patients that are suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps, and wounds that haven't healed within a reasonable time frame this clinic is for you. People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Wound Care. No referral is needed, call 217-443-5667 for more information.
