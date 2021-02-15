DANVILLE — Winter got you down? Can’t wait to play in your garden? A great way to learn the latest garden trends, and get inspiration for this year’s garden is to attend the Vermilion County Extension Master Gardener Garden Day Workshop.
VCMG’s have been holding a spring garden workshop for more than 20 years. This popular event will look a little different in 2021 when it goes virtual, but attendees can still rely on outstanding speakers and the popular Garden Day bag. A Virtual Silent Auction will also be held. Garden Day is a great way to shake off the winter blues and plan your 2021 garden! Call our office at (217) 442-8615 for more details.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Can’t commit to a whole day? Pick and choose from the list of workshops that interest you the most.
The event is free, however the Vermilion County Master Gardener program will be accepting donations by check or online payment debit/credit card. A donation of $5 per presentation is suggested. Donations help support Master Gardener community gardens, educational and outreach programs with children, veterans and other audiences in Vermilion County. In 2019, 80 Vermilion County Master Gardeners volunteered about 8,000 hours in their community. Your donation is tax deductible. Donations cannot be refunded.
The traditional Garden Day bag is also available for a fee. It will have a coupon to Danville Gardens, handouts from all five speakers, a pair of garden gloves, two Proven Winners books, and assorted treats. The bags will be available with contactless curbside pick-up at the Vermilion County Extension Office in Danville the week of the event. A limited number of bags will be available this year while supplies last. Please note we are unable to mail bags. You will be notified with pick-up dates and times.
Speakers and topics of this year’s event will include University of Illinois Horticulture Educator, Chris Enroth, “How to Not Kill Your Tree;” Master Gardener and radio personality, John Bodensteiner, “Creating a Garden for Hummingbirds;” U of I educator, Eliana Brown, “Sustainable Water Practices in the Garden;” U of I Extension educator, Erin Harper, “Seed Starting and Vegetable Garden Design;” and Master Gardener, Pat Sollars, “‘Fill Your Garden with Four Seasons of Color.”
For more information, call the U of I Extension office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion, Danville, (217) 442-8615. You will find more details and registration here https://go.illinois.edu/VirtualGardenDay2021.
