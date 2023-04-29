DANVILLE — A ceremony on Friday remembered Vermilion County workers who died while on the job, continuing a call for greater safety measures for all workers.
The Workers Memorial Day ceremony took place Friday afternoon at the Workers’ Memorial on North Hazel Street, south of Cherry Street and beside the Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville.
City and economic development representatives were present in addition to members of the Vermilion County Workers Memorial Committee, led by the Vermilion County AFL-CIO and East Central Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council.
The Danville ceremony was part of nationwide ceremonies which recognized those who died while working.
Workers Memorial Day has taken place each year since the Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect more than 50 years ago. While labor unions are leading the fight for greater workplace protections, the day honors all of those whose lives were lost on the job, regardless of whether they were union members.
“We want to recognize those we’ve lost to ensure they are never forgotten,” said Kevin Sage, Building Trades President. “Far too many friends, family members and colleagues have died due to situations that could have been prevented. We must continue to work together to ensure workplace safety is a fundamental right and that everyone goes home safely at the end of their workday.”
