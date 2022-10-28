FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the U.S. 136 culvert replacement project between Indiana 63 and U.S. 41, near Veedersburg.
Due to supply chain issues, this closure is now expected to last through mid-December, weather permitting.
INDOT appreciates the continued patience and cooperation of the public. Crews are in the process of removing an existing culvert and replacing it with a new, reinforced concrete box structure.
The official detour follows Indiana 63 to Indiana 32 to U.S. 41 and back to U.S. 136.
This project was awarded to Milestone Contractors, L.P. for more than $1.5 million. It also involves new bridge construction on Indiana 234 and additional culvert work on Indiana 341.
Work on the entire project is now expected to be completed after the end of December.
