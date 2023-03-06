The Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society Foundation announced the 2023 honorees of its fourth annual historical preservation awards are Alan and Rebecca Woodrum.
They will be honored at the 2023 Annual Historic Preservation Award Banquet on Thursday, April 13 at Turtle Run Banquet Center, 332 E. Liberty Lane, Danville.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m on April 13, dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the award presentation will begin around 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per attendee, or $250 for an event co-sponsorship that provides two tickets. Tickets may be ordered by mail and orders must be received by April 1. Checks can be made out to IGHS Foundation and sent to: IGHS Foundation, 215 W. North St., Danville, Illinois, 61832.
To emphasize its aim to promote and preserve local and family history of the Illiana area, as well as to make it more accessible to the public, the IGHS Foundation annually recognizes deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to preserve local history.
Alan and Rebecca Woodrum have been stalwart participants of numerous efforts over the years to preserve Vermilion County and Illiana history. They have portrayed Hiram Beckwith and his sister, Melissa Beckwith Lamon -- and in character -- giving tours at the Vermilion County Museum Society’s historic Lamon House now located at Lincoln Park.
They have been active supporters of the Vermilion County Museum Society by participating over the years in Lincoln Park Historic District Garden walks, Spring Hill Cemetery walks, Christmas open houses, plays and Danville history bus tours.
Through the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable, they have participated in tombstone dedications locally as well as at Oak Hill Cemetery in Washington, DC. They have served as volunteers at the Atwood House at Kennekuk County Park during the Vermilion County Conservation District’s Civil War Days. They are active members of the Vermilion County War Museum where they have taken part in Night at the Museum, open houses and Taps on Tuesdays. For the Fountain County Genealogy Society in Indiana, they have been active in their cemetery walks for the past several years.
Currently, they serve as members of the Joseph G. Cannon Commemorative Committee that is planning festivities for the official dedication of the Vermilion County Annex Building as the Joseph G. Cannon Building.
Alan Woodrum has preserved and tends two family cemeteries in Vermilion County, Pentecost and Snider. He has also assisted in genealogical research for applicants for the Daughters of the American Revolution, including a Lamon descendant. He has extensively researched the history of the Lamon, Beckwith, Fithian, Atwood and Lee families.
Becky Woodrum served since 2000 as a member of the City of Danville’s Historic Preservation Committee and as chair in 2010. She has provided tours of Vermilion County’s former federal building, serves as National Defense Chair of the Governor Bradford Chapter of the DAR and as a board member and librarian of the Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society.
“Alan and Becky Woodrum’s varied contributions to preserving and honoring our local history have been integrated with their love of our community," said Mark Denman, IGHS Foundation president. "They have actively researched and portrayed our history, made it accessible to current residents and preserved Vermilion County history for generations to come. We owe them both a deep debt for keeping our history alive.”
