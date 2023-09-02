“Abound in Love for One Another,” will be the theme for this year’s Danville zone fall rally of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District.
The rally will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville. Opening devotion will begin at 9 a.m. by Rev. Kent Tibben.
The rally will feature Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D, of St. Louis, Mo., a founder of the Missouri-Illinois Branch of Orphan Grain Train.
Orphan Grain Train is a Christian volunteer network that ships donated food, clothing, medical and other needed items to people in 71 different countries, including in the U.S.
Zone President Carol Schuldt of Onarga will conduct the business meeting.
The Christian Life program will feature a skit titled “Overflowing Love.” The Bible Study will be led by District Counselor, Rev. Ryan Meyer, of St. Peter, Ill. The “Gifts from the Heart” ingathering will benefit Orphan Grain Train and Crosspoint Human Services Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter programs, also known as Crosspoint at the Y in Danville.
The LWML is an auxiliary of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. The LWML Central Illinois District is currently funding multiple domestic and international projects.
The public is invited to attend the rally.
For more information, contact Jayne Galyen at jaynegalyen54@gmail.com or Janet Myers at jkmyers1972@yahoo.com.
