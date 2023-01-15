Women's Care Clinic Executive Director Mariah Hanson, left, awards Paul DeArmond a certificate to highlight his fundraising efforts for the clinic for the past few years. In the 2022 Walk for Life, DeArmond raised more than $4,000 for the clinic.for years! "Paul is one of our most faithful and passionate fundraisers each year," Hanson said. "He is truly a wonderful community member."
Women's Care Clinic officials presented Paul DeArmond with a Certificate of Accomplishment at the clinic's 30th anniversary open house last month. Executive Director Mariah Hanson said the clinic was happy to celebrate DeArmond's efforts and his passion for the success of families.
