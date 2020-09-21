DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden has released the name of the woman who was involved in a pedestrian-train accident at the railroad crossing on East Lincoln Street in Hoopeston Monday morning.
The victim was identified as Jodi L. Tyszko 49, of Hoopeston.
The accident occurred at 5:44 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Street crossing. All streets but Thompson Avenue were closed as the Hoopeston Police and Fire departments searched for evidence along the scene.
The train left the scene at 8 a.m
The Hoopeston Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.
Carol Hicks contributed to this report.
