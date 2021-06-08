DANVILLE — A former Danville woman was sentenced to eight years for the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Toi Lewis was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections by Associate Judge Mark Goodwin. Lewis will serve 85 percent of the sentence, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release, according to a press release issue by the State’s Attorney’s Office.
During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that at 2 a.m. Sept. 19, 2020, Danville Police officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the 1600 block of Beechwood in Danville.
During an ensuing investigation, officers obtained security video footage from Vermilion Gardens showing Lewis walking outside toward a group of individuals in a nearby courtyard.
Lewis raised her right hand and aimed her firearm at her brother, Major Jones, and fired several rounds.
Jones was struck in the ribs and later treated and released from the hospital.
Winesses in the area were able to identify both Lewis and Jones.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department for its continued commitment to fight gun violence in the community.
“My office will continue to seek tough sentences for those who insist on using guns to resolve their disputes,” Lacy said in the release.
