DANVILLE — Local police have arrested a woman after she fired a handgun at a man during an argument at Winter Park.
J'Naya A. Edmunds, 22, of Danville, is awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb.
Danville police responded at 3:47 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Winter Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers learned that an arguemtn had taken place between a man and a woman, and during the incident the woman grabbed a handgun from the trunk of a vehicle and fired shots at the man. Both of these subjects had then left the park prior to police arrival.
Police continued to investigate the incident and spoke with several witnesses and watched a video of the incident which was recorded on a cellphone by a bystander. During the follow-up investigation the suspect was identified as Edmunds.
Police located Edmunds at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Gilbert where she was taken into custody and transported to the Danville Public Safety Building.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Webb asked in the release that anyone with information regarding this incident call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
