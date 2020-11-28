DANVILLE – Deanna and Don Witzel, Owner/Operators of six McDonald’s restaurants in Vermilion County, were awarded McDonald’s inaugural Community Award, an accolade that recognizes McDonald’s Owner/Operators for outstanding contributions to their community through their work, commitment to service, and community engagement.
Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced a new set of awards, to be given annually, that recognize individuals that best exemplify an area of the company’s values: Serve, Inclusion, Integrity, Community and Family. These values are the beliefs, philosophies and principles that drive the McDonald’s business. The Witzel’s were one of 20 McDonald’s Owner/Operators across the country to receive the honor this year.
Deanna and Don, who have been McDonald’s franchisees for 21 years, were presented with their award by the McDonald’s Chicago Field Office.
“We are honored to be a recipient of the first Community Award. This recognition is a result of the hard work of our entire organization,” Deanna Witzel said. “As local small business owners, giving back to Vermilion County is very important to us and we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors.”
The Witzels have actively supported Vermilion County through their work with Vermilion Advantage, the Danville Area Community College Board, and the Danville Housing Authority. In 2017, Deanna founded Step Up, a nonprofit group focused on addressing issues Vermilion County faces around drug prevention, mental health, and parenting and family issues.
“Deanna and Don represent the best of McDonald’s,” said Alvaro Bonta, McDonald’s Chicago Field Office Vice President. “They go above and beyond with their contributions to the Danville community, and we’re proud that they are part of the McDonald’s family.”
McDonald’s is an equal opportunity franchisor by choice and continues to be recognized as a premier franchising company around the world. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.
