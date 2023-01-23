The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Vermilion County beginning Tuesday evening until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, heavy snow is possible, with accumulations of four to six inches, though more snow is possible. Snowfall is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.
Dangerous road conditions are expected. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates, and prepare for impacts to the Wednesday morning commute.
