Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency issued a winter storm warning from noon today until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Snow is anticipated with accumulations of two to four inches, as well as wind gusts as high as 50 mph, which may result in blowing and drifting snow. Visibility is expected to be a quarter of a mile or less, and wind chill values as low as 30 below zero.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and isolated power outages are possible. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, including multiple layers, hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
