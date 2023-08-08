DANVILLE — The city of Danville with its longtime Danville Chapter of AMBUCS partner, are planning for more park playground upgrades.
An agreement with AMBUCS is on the agenda for the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 8. The committee meets at city hall at 6 p.m.
“We’re always looking at the latest and greatest to serve our constituents,” said Bob Richard, with AMBUCS.
Richard said there is a new spinner out.
The spinner at the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park is very popular, but children in supportive devices, such as wheelchairs, have to leave and make the transition from their supportive device to the spinner.
The spinner replaced the sand area at Winter Park.
The new spinner that AMBUCS is planning to purchase is one in which children can ride on by not leaving their supportive device.
“They can roll up on it. It’s flush with the ground,” Richard said.
When officials were looking at that playground change, it was discussed how the current spinner at Winter Park could be moved to Lincoln Park. Both playgrounds are handicapped-accessible.
When looking at the AMBUCS Independence Playground at Lincoln Park, constructed in 2004, the pour-in-place surfacing needs replaced in some places more than others, so that resurfacing also will take place, Richard said.
“It really needs to be redone,” he added of the almost 20-year-old surfacing.
AMBUCS has a half million from a bequest from Julius W. Hegeler II to maintain the playgrounds, in which the approximately $39,418 expense for the playground upgrades will be taken from.
“His generosity continues,” Richard said.
The city’s part of the agreement with AMBUCS is with labor and installation at the playgrounds.
Richard said the timeline for improvements is unknown. The full city council is expected to act on the agreement next week, following this week’s committee meeting.
He said they’ll order the items, and see how long is takes to get them.
He said it may have worked out that it’s late in the summer ordering the items, as the city’s been busy with the late June storm cleanup, particularly at Lincoln Park.
“I can’t say enough about the great partnership we have with the city,” Richard added.
He said kids of all abilities have benefited from the playgrounds for decades now.
“We’re very happy to continue our outreach in Danville,” Richard said.
In addition to the turnout spinner, other equipment listed under the agreement is for a freestanding hippopotamus structure, “melody maker” panel, steering wheel, deck panels, and two inclusive swings.
In other business Tuesday, the committee will consider approving: purchase of a 2023 Exmark 12-foot-wide area mower for $66,399, delivery included, from All Source of Oakwood through the Omnia Cooperative purchasing program; purchase of a 2023 Ford F750 truck with dump bed, plow and spreader for $187,069 from Equipment Specialists of New Hartford, Connecticut, through Sourcewell Cooperative purchasing, delivery included; and vacating an alley for Heartland Properties at 433 and 435 N. Gilbert St.
The committee also will continue a discussion on a change of hours for city employees at city hall.
