Danville Area Community College has winter term online classes that run Dec. 19 through Jan. 6, 2023.
In three weeks, students can complete a course from home. Classes offered include Art Appreciation, U.S. History to 1865, Survey of Statistics, Intro to Astronomy and Non-Western Comparative Government.
Online Learning Orientation is required for all first-time online learners.
Danville Area Community College now offers a secure online application/new student information form.
Potential new students will find the application link embedded on the DACC homepage in the top left corner. The application is web based, secure and tablet and smartphone friendly. To jump straight to the application from any web browser, follow the link: https://dacc.edu/application-new-student-form
Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Register full-time before Dec. 23 and take $600 off full-time tuition.
Schedule an appointment now with an adviser at www.dacc.edu/aac or call 217-443-8750.
DACC Winter Term 2022-23 Classes
Dec. 19 - Jan. 6, 2023
- ARTS-115-WW - Art Appreciation
- HIST-151-WW - U.S. History to 1865
- HIST-152-WW - U.S. History to 1865
- MATH-115-WW - Survey of Statistics
- PHYS-143-WW - Intro to Astronomy
- POLI-240-WW - Non-Western Comparative Government
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.