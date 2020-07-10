DANVILLE — A downtown window project that started last year is seeing some new colorful, enlarged photos installed this week showing events, organizations and people and places in Vermilion County.
The latest vinyl wrap on a downtown storefront which is empty, the former Towne Beauty Supply store, 115 N. Vermilion St., is sponsored by the Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau and Downtown Danville Inc.
“This is the second one going up. The first was sponsored by the Rotary,” according to DDI Board President Amy McKinley.
McKinley said the latests wrap was designed by Brittany Salfelder from McKinley’s company, Senior Source Consulting Group.
McKinley said there are no others planned for right now, but they’d like to cover other vacant building windows to further brighten up downtown.
The enlarged photos being installed downtown this week include images of Balloons Over Vermilion, Danville Light Opera, a Walldogs mural, veterans at the state golf tournament, Danville Dans, Danville Dashers, children playing, National Junior College Athletic Association tournament and one panel saying Welcome to Danville.
Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke said it is community partners making this happen.
She said anyone looking to relocate here or open a business here tours the city, and these window coverings show the pride residents take in the community.
City parks department staff installed the window coverings.
Local officials looked at ways to spruce up downtown even more last year when the Fischer Theatre reopened.
DDI wanted to expand on making downtown a place to welcome those who live here and those visiting the area.
Last year, McKinley said window decorations helped make the downtown area more inviting around the holidays and a committee planned its first Dressing Up Downtown project, focused on windows, to welcome Fischer Theatre-goers and others downtown.
A committee including representatives from Vermilion Advantage, Danville Area Community College, Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, Vermilion Heritage Foundation, the city, Small Business Development Center and McKinley’s Senior Source was formed to work on downtown initiatives.
McKinley last year said that they identified about five downtown building windows that could have vinyl wraps to tell about an organization or highlight other positive things going on in the city or about the city.
Local artists also can decorate the windows.
“It’s all about welcoming people, McKinley and Cooke said.
