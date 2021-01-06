DANVILLE — Delvin Willis, formerly of Champaign, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class X Felony, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.
Day-for-day sentencing of credit applies, and the sentence shall be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
Circuit judge Nancy S. Fahey entered the sentence upon hearing evidence establishing that on July 23, 2019, agents with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a search warrant on a residence in Danville, owned by Willis. Located in the residence was over 80 grams containing both heroin and fentanyl. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, between January and early July of 2019, VMEG utilized confidential informants on numerous occasions to make narcotics purchases wherein Willis was involved. In each transaction, VMEG sought approval and received authorization from the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office to utilize eavesdropping equipment to record the crimes.
Lacy thanked VMEG, specifically Special Agent Scott Crawley, who testified Wednesday afternoon during the sentencing hearing for the group’s steadfast determination to combat the prevalence of illegal narcotics in the county.
“Simply put, when it comes to drug dealers,” Lacy said, “this office continually will insist on severe punishment for these reprehensible criminals.”
