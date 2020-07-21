DANVILLE — With President Donald Trump and officials nationwide saying the wearing of masks is having an impact to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also encourages mask usage.
Alderwoman Brenda Brown asked Williams to make a statement about mask wearing for the health and safety of the community.
Williams said he’s encouraged people to follow federal and state health organization recommendations.
“I think if people can medically do so, they should do so,” Williams said at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting via teleconference, adding that he encourages mask wearing indoors, but it’s people’s choice and their right.
Williams also told aldermen that test results could come in today for the city employee who had a potential COVID exposure; and due to coronavirus cases continuing to increase in Vermilion County, aldermen were polled whether they wanted to continue meetings by teleconference or meet in person.
Eight aldermen said they wanted teleconference meetings and four aldermen said in person, with two absent.
Some aldermen suggested having in-person meetings at a larger location for more social distancing, such as the arena, but Williams said it can be more difficult to record the meetings elsewhere.
Alderman Aaron Troglia also said in-person meetings are better for when they have a lot of audience comments due to controversial issues.
Williams said he’s uncertain whether there will be a committee meeting next week, but meetings will continue to occur via teleconference for a while, based on the aldermen poll.
The council also discussed making sure aldermen have adequate computer equipment for city business.
With few activities still going on due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams too told aldermen he’s received a lot of public compliments about Garfield Park Swimming Pool being open this summer.
Williams said the pool is one local outside activity offered right now.
He reminded aldermen about the special hourly cleaning protocols, when individuals are asked to leave the pool for breaks, and that’s also when all the pool chairs are cleaned, and there is special cleaning of the locker rooms and restrooms.
“We’re doing all we can to make sure we’re as safe as possible,” Williams said.
Alderman Robert Williams also asked about Danville School District 118’s upcoming school year.
Williams said he’s only given personal suggestions to school officials, nothing officially as a city opinion.
“It’s not really our domain,” Williams said. “We have no authority whatsoever over the schools.”
In other business, Alderman Dan Duncheon also asked
ed about recent increased firefighter overtime. Williams said part of it was due to the July 4 fireworks and call backs with fires, and a couple unexpected retirements.
