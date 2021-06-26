COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington youth baseball and softball leagues keep growing, which means changes always have to be made.
But the leagues needed some major changes for this season and they found the help, thanks to the Western Indiana Community Foundation.
The major change for baseball at Covington City Park was the concession stand and the bathrooms. The WICF put in $10,000 for the concession stand, helped raise $40,000 for the bathrooms and $8,000 for the softball field to upgrade scoreboards.
“Our concession stand has been there since they started Covington Youth baseball in 1952. So we have gone through a complete renovation,” Covington Youth Baseball president Scott Holycross said. “We only had 126 kids in the league when I started here and now we are at 252 kids. The community foundation came through huge this year because with the growth, which is a good thing to have, we need the upgrade for the concession stand and other equipment to sustain a quick moving, quick turnaround concession stand for people to get something to eat and get back to watch the game.”
“There are several hundred kids in those leagues and there is a lot of participation in the community and kids from other communities come in as well to participate,” WICF Chief Executive Officer Dale White said. “Because of the quality of the leagues, they host various tournaments each year, so we will have hundreds of people come in and that increases the revenue of the leagues.”
Holycross said the stand has made major changes that the kids and parents are enjoying right now as everything was done before the season started.
“Some of the major concepts were the ice machine, but we also had upgraded fryers and we got a new hot dog roller and all new countertops, our floor was redone with no-slip coating and we were able to purchase a new cheese machine, a new snow-cone machine and a new stand-up freezer,” Holycross said. “We got some professional stainless-steel tables and new air conditioners for better air flow so the workers can work with no problems.”
But Holycross said he could not have done it without the help of another member of his board.
“Pacia Whittington was the foreman of this,” Holycross said. “We talked about equipment that is used for a concession stand. She put down what we needed and has been the ringleader of getting what we needed done. ... Pacia has donated a lot of hours to get things done.”
While both leagues have games on their diamonds, there will be tournaments where each league will use both diamonds.
“We have to share our fields for tournaments and the grant coming through for new bathrooms was great because those bathrooms were built the same time as the concession stand and they needed to be updated when I was a kid. It is another thing that the foundation helps the youth and the overall look of the park and the foundation, Dale White and the board of directors, deserve a big round of applause for what they have done.”
White said that doing the work at Covington and in other places in Western Indiana is a yearly commitment.
“We are always looking for community projects,” White said. “We don’t have the money all the time to make the contributions that we want, but Covington City Park is sacred ground to a lot of people in this community and we want to do our part to help the softball and baseball leagues out, youth soccer league, the local pool and our city park.
“We serve Vermillion County and Fountain County and in Fountain County, we have three specific foundations, the Attica Foundation, the Covington Foundation and South East Fountain Community Foundation. Between those two counties, we contribute close to a million dollars a year toward projects and scholarships. Considering the size of the populations of the counties, we do a lot for them.”
For the Covington program, the WICF has done a lot, according to Holycross.
“I have been doing this for eight years now and been President of Covington Youth Baseball and basically we have asked the community foundation for help and they have delivered every time, whether it comes with the concession stand or equipment,” Holycross said. “Without their support and donations, I don’t know where we would be as far as the look of the park. They continue to look at the park and look at what the kids have and what they could have and the safety of the kids.
“They donated new dugouts a few years ago because it was becoming a safety concern. They wrote the check and they paid for the labor and materials and they did that for dugouts and they look fantastic.”
