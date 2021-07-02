SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminds motorists who are celebrating the country’s independence to drive safely by not driving impaired or distracted this Fourth of July weekend.
“Drunk and drugged driving results in death and injury on our roadways every year,” White said. “Let’s keep the roads safe by making sure our drivers are sober, and also refrain from texting while driving.”
In Illinois, drivers are considered to be under the influence if they have a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or more, have a tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) concentration (THC) of either 5 nanograms or more per milliliter of whole blood or 10 nanograms or more per milliliter of other bodily substance, have used any other controlled substance, or are impaired by medication.
Secretary White noted:
• In 2020, two out of 14 traffic fatalities were alcohol related during the Fourth of July holiday in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
• In 2019, five out of 11 traffic fatalities were alcohol related during the Fourth of July holiday in Illinois, according to IDOT.
• In 2019, 26,224 DUI arrests were recorded in Illinois by the Secretary of State’s office.
• According to the National Highway Transportation Administration, an average of one alcohol-impaired driving fatality occurs every 50 minutes.
White suggests that if celebrations involve drinking, people should use public transportation, a cab, or a ridesharing service, or designate a sober driver. White also reminds everyone to use safety belts and to avoid driving while distracted, with a special emphasis on not texting while driving.
