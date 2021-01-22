DANVILLE — A Vermilion County Jury found Deborah White guilty Wednesday of two counts of aggravated battery to a Danville Police Officer.
On Feb. 17, 2018, Officer Ryan Birge and several other officers responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Club Deuce, 623 N. Vermilion.
As people were leaving the club at around 2 a.m., the crowd outside grew to around 100 people, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office. Verbal arguments and physical altercations began to develop among the crowd.
Officer Birge — along with his fellow officers — attempted to break up the altercations and regain order. While Birge was placing a combative individual under arrest, the defendant came out of the crowd and proceeded to pepper spray him. White held the can of pepper spray against the side of Birge’s face, spraying the mace into his eyes, hair and mouth.
White then attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle, but was apprehended by Detective Chelsey Miller.
Aggravated battery to a police officer is a class 2 felony. The defendant faced a potential sentence of probation or up to three- to seven-years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
On Jan. 14, 2021, after hearing arguments, the prosecution requested that White serve five years in the IDOC, and two years of mandatory supervised release. The defense requested probation.
Judge Nancy Fahey sentenced White to 36 months of probation, 180 in jail with three days already served in addition to fines and court costs.
“We are committed to prosecuting all acts of violence against law enforcement,” Lacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.