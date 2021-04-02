WESTVILLE — The Village of Westville purchases natural gas through MPUA (Missouri Public Utility Alliance); MPUA purchases through Spire and is delivered via Panhandle Eastern Pipeline. February 11-22, 2021, members of MPUA were charged unprecedented prices for natural gas, according to a press release issued this week by the Village of Westville.
Notification to the village of the increases did not come until the evening of February 17, 2021. Investigations are underway to determine compliance with applicable federal and state laws, including laws against profiteering and price gouging during a Weather Emergency and Extreme Weather Disasters.
"The invoice for these charges were not received by the Village of Westville until March 16, which is following the billing for dates of consumption in February, therefore these charges have not been billed in full to our customers. The average bill for Village of Westville at this time of year is between $200,000-$300,000; the billing for this February invoice is $1.2million. Determination has not been made on when or how to bill out the gas consumption charges."
The Village of Westville has waived all penalties for the months of March, April, and May 2021 and encourage anyone to contact the office to make payment arrangements.
"The Village of Westville is actively working to get out of the contract with MPUA, without penalty. This will allow our municipality to align with a group that will better fit our customer needs. Our focus is to do what is best for our municipality and for our residents."
Business hours for Westville Gas and Water are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (217) 267-7911 with questions.
