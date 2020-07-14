URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released Tuesday the identity of a Westville woman who died from injuries she received in a shooting incident that occurred on July, 12, 2020.
Sixty-four year old Marita J. Hile was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m. July 12, 2020, at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
Preliminary investigation indicates Hile was sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle when a handgun accidentally discharged through the car seat striking her in the back.
The handgun was reportedly being handled by a young child in the back seat who had found the handgun in the vehicle. This death is under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the coroner’s office.
