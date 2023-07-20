Westville School District is gearing up for its 2023-24 school year registration.
Registration will be held from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 7 for students whose last names begin with A through L, and on Aug. 8 from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. for students whose last names begin with M through Z.
Detailed information and electronic forms can be found on the district’s website: www.gowestville.org.
Parents are encouraged to fill out forms electronically in advance, print off and sign to avoid registration wait times. All forms will be available for onsite registration, if needed.
New students to the district will need to establish residency by filling out the appropriate residency form with supporting documentation.
New high school students who have not attended Westville schools and seek to enroll in Westville High School should call 217-267-2813 in advance to make special registration appointments with the high school office after Aug. 8. Incoming freshmen who graduated from Westville Jr. High School do not need to make special registration arrangements.
Registration Fees
- $35 Elementary Registration Fee
- $40 Junior High and High School Registration Fee
- $20 High School Activity Fee for all High School Students
- $100 High School Drivers Education Fee (only if applicable to course enrollment)
- $40 DACC Access Fee (applicable only for DACC courses- College Express, Dual Enrollment, Middle College)
School Lunch Program
Westville School District currently offers free school meals (breakfast and lunch) to all students for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. There is no application process necessary for any student to participate in this program. However, families in need of financial assistance may wish to apply for a school fee waiver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.