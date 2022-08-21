The Westville Labor Day pageant will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Westville Junior High School, 412 Moses Ave., Westville.
Admission to the pageant is $5 per person. Senior citizens and students will receive a discounted admission rate of $3 per person.
The Tiny Miss pageant will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the Little Miss pageant, then the Junior Miss pageant and the Queen pageant last.
The pageant is sponsored by the Westville Lions Club.
2021 royalty Queen Emma Glotzbach, Junior Miss Josie Tucker, Little Miss Mackenzie Russell and Tiny Miss Isabelle Crippin will crown the new royalty.
