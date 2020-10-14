DANVILLE — A Westville man plead guilty Wednesday to weapons charges.
Antoine Mayers of 321 McKinley, Westville, pleaded guilty in front of Circuit Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy to the offense of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 3 felony punishable from two to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Mayers was sentenced to 10 years in the IDOC, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
During the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, 2020, officers of the Danville Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Porter Street. Law enforcement was informed that Mayers, a previously convicted felon, was in possession of a handgun, but had fled the area prior to the arrival of officers. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who had a prior relationship with Mayers, and during this conversation, Mayers appeared from the back of between two houses walking toward a car parked in the roadway. Mayers and the woman began yelling at one another. Mayers was eventually detained, yet no weapon was located on his person.
Based upon the information provided by the woman, however, the DPD, including their K-9 unit, conducted a thorough search of the area from where Mayers was first observed by law enforcement. Eventually, in a grassy area behind the homes on Porter, the police dog located the handgun possessed by Mayers. Mayers will be required to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence, and will be on Mandatory Supervised Release — parole — for one year thereafter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.