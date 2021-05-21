DANVILLE — A Westville man received a sentence of six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections May 17 for arson.
Michael Vermilion was sentenced by Associate Judge Mark Goodwin according to a press release issued Friday by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
The sentence shall be followed by two years on mandatory supervised release. Vermilion was also ordered to pay restitution.
During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that on Oct. 27, 2019, Vermilion was observed on security video inside of Ruler Foods located at 102 N. Griffin, placing toilet paper on a shelf with charcoal and setting the items on fire. Once the fire was discovered, Vermilion attempted to steal money from the cash register. Vermilion admitted to Danville Police detectives that he started the fire in the store to create a distraction.
“The criminal damage to a business simply will not be tolerated,” Lacy said. “What also will not be tolerated is such egregious conduct that places into harm’s way not only citizens, but also our fire fighters and police officers, who work tirelessly every day for the people of Vermilion County.”
