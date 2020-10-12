GEORGETOWN — A single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Westville man.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as 38-year-old Christopher B. Taflinger.

At 4:40 a.m. Sunday, a 2018 red Toyota was traveling southbound on Georgetown Road, according to a press release issued by the Illinois State Police.

For unknown reasons, the Toyota left the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck a crosswalk control post and continued through a yard and struck a tree. Taflinger was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is open and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

