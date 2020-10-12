GEORGETOWN — A single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Westville man.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as 38-year-old Christopher B. Taflinger.
At 4:40 a.m. Sunday, a 2018 red Toyota was traveling southbound on Georgetown Road, according to a press release issued by the Illinois State Police.
For unknown reasons, the Toyota left the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck a crosswalk control post and continued through a yard and struck a tree. Taflinger was pronounced deceased on scene.
The investigation is open and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.