WESTVILLE — There are three Westville Labor Day Parade honorees who will be leading the 111th annual parade.
According to the Westville Lions Club, three dedicated individuals have been selected.
Grand Parade Marshal is Johnnie Hull.
“Johnnie goes above and beyond within our school district as well as in our community. You will always see her with her camera capturing memories to have for years to come,” according to the Westville Lions Club.
First Honorary Parade Marshal is Father Timothy Sauppe from St. Mary’s Catholic Church for his willingness to help host events and help others within the community.
Second Honorary Parade Marshal is in memory of Lori Blankenship. She spent many years as secretary at the grade school and was mom to several in the community.
The 111th Westville Labor Day parade is at 11:30 a.m. Monday along Route 1.
Other weekend activities include a carnival and vendors in Zamberletti Park and the music group Parmalee with Natu Band on Saturday night.
Sunday includes a bags tournament, raffle and fireworks.
Monday also includes a foam party.
Other activities taking place this weekend are part of St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s annual celebration.
St. Mary’s events will take place through Monday on its parking lot and in the parish hall, 231 N. State St.
There’s an antique car show starting at noon on Saturday.
On Sunday is the Brat Pack band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There’s a $5 cover charge. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase.
On Monday will be a pork tenderloin meal for $8 that includes sandwich, baked beans, chips, pop or water. Raffle drawing at 3 p.m. 50/50 raffle is $10 per ticket or three for $25.
Proceeds go to the church, including for the food pantry and community support.
There also is a 5K run at 8 a.m. Saturday morning at Westville High School and a Sunday breakfast at the Westville American Legion from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in addition to steak sandwiches and bloody marys at the legion at 10 a.m. Monday.
