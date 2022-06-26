The following Westville High School students received high honors for the second semester of the 2021-2022 academic year:
Freshman High Honors: Abigail Acord, Maddison Appl, Ethan Bina, Madison Bridgewater, Ethan Brown, Brayden Burnett, Emma Dunham, Layden Fox, Anna Freeland, Lani Gondzur, Cain Goulding, Piper Heiser, Jamie Howard, Madison Jones, Faith Kinney, Hanna Kittell, Tyler Mahoney, Ella Miller, Jase Miller, Kenzee O’Toole, Destani Pruitt, Savanna Skinner, Isabella Sliva, Josie Tucker, Madison Turner, Landon White, Ja’Den Whorrall, Mackenzie Wright and Preston Wright.
Sophomore High Honors: Luke Barney, Anna Blakeney, Brennan Burnett, Savannah Burns, Katelyn Callahan, Cheyann Crowl, Maddisson Edwards, Isabelle Gillmore, John Gonzalez II, Wyatt Hawley, Laci High, Aubrianna Jenkins, Miguel Jeronimo, Kylie Johnson, Hadley Jones, Brooklyn McCoy, Trent McMasters, Amelia Miller, Irelynn Phelps, Aeris Poston, Trinity Quick, Zachary Russell, Emily Ryan, Abby Sabalaskey, Cade Schaumburg, Aidan Skinner, Levi Tucker, Gabriel Valdez, Joshua Wheeler II, Brooklyn White, Keith Whorrall and Drew Wichtowski.
Junior High Honors: Caleb Brasker, Houston Bryant, Grayson Goble, Landen Haurez, Kelsie High, Caleb Howe, Annabell McGehee, Ethan McMasters, Lilly Meeker, Kendra Pasley, Ethan Richards, Samuel Sellers, Justin Slazas, Matthew Sullivan and Laraina Tomlinson.
Senior High Honors: Chloe Brant, Bryce Burnett, Hadley Cox, Cole Eller, Amyah Goulding, Lane Hathaway, Drake Hines, Chaz Howe, Elijah Huffman, Zander Hughes, Cody Johnson, Luke Johnson, Gage Lange, Jazmine Lawver, Cole Maxwell, Jasmyn Meeker, Christopher Miller, Emily Neubig, Schuyler Nevels, Kaeden Russell, Mianna Sawyer, Chase Scott, Kody Smith, Zane Sollars, Mea Sparling, Kember Spickard, Camren Stinespring, William Terry, Arianna Valdez, Madison Wagoner and Jakoba Walls.
The following Westville High School students received honor roll recognition for the second semester of the 2021-2022 academic year:
Freshman Honors: Savannah Arnette, McKynze Carico, James Cooper, Faith Griffith, Alexander Higgins, Elijha Jones, Gabriel Kiddoo, Madison Peaslee, Aryann Rummel and Madison Smith.
Sophomore Honors
Reese Alpers, Nathaniel Blue, Kyler Chesrown, Joseph Cockrell-Zaayer, Wesley Curry, Bruce Edwards, Brooklyn English, Trenton Gnaden, Emma Hubbard, Kaitlyn Hughes, Jesse Irelan, John Marrs, Chasady McNeese, Tyler Miller, Cole Montgomery, Haylee Nelson, Wyatt Sager, Marshall Schluter, Tryce Setser, Ethan Shelato, Aidan Stevens, Faith Vancamp and Kamryn Wright.
Junior Honors: Kaleb Bays, Alexander Blue, Ariel Clarkston, Sarah Dittmar, Molly Doggett, Lydia Gondzur, Olivia Haas, Sydni Haas, Gage Hazelbaker, Delaney High, Isaiah Holmes, Alexis Johnson, Ethan Kincade, Taylor Miles, Elizabeth Miller, Jackson Priest, Harlee Saltsman, Logan Sollars, Aiden Vice and Reese Weber.
Senior Honors: Dallas Carrigan, Jason Cotten II, Shaylynn Downing, Cody Johnson, Julian Ledesma, Mathew Parsons, Aaron Welch-Williams and Mackynzee Woodard.
