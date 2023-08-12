WESTVILLE — The Westville Sesquicentennial Committee has packed in a full 17-day schedule to celebrate the village’s 150 years of history with remembrances, salutes and honors, in addition to music, food and fun.
Sesquicentennial Chairman Gary Delhaye said they’ve been planning activities since last Labor Day.
It’s taken a lot of time to put together Westville history displays and make sure there’s people to help with all events.
“We had a Centennial Celebration in 1973,” Delhaye said. “It was not nearly as big.”
The Sesquicentennial Committee has worked hard and is proud to offer activities to enjoy from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4.
He thanked all the people, organizations and businesses who have made this historic celebration possible.
Delhaye, previously a village trustee who has also been involved with different groups like the Westville Historical Society, Lions Club and fire department, was chosen by Mayor Mike Weese to lead the committee.
“I knew right from the beginning we needed to keep the history of Westville intact,” Delhaye said of the Sesquicentennial’s schedule of events. “I knew the most important things I had to cover so that our heritage and our history could be remembered.”
He wanted to remember Westville’s rich coal mining history, the village’s immigrant history and those who came before us from many countries to help build the village.
“I think that is very important,” Delhaye said.
Also, Westville’s history includes the first night high school football game.
Delhaye too wanted to incorporate old-fashioned traditions that are sure to please everyone of all ages in the events.
“We tried to include every age bracket we possibly could in the celebration,” he added.
The events will kick off Saturday, Aug. 19 with activities including The Sesquicentennial Opening Ceremony of Flags at 4:45 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, front steps of the Parish Hall, 231 N. State St., Westville.
The committee, Village of Westville and church invite the public to attend.
Delhaye will make opening remarks. There will be a proclamation by Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office, dedication of flags by St. Mary’s Church Pastor Fr. Timothy Sauppe, and a flag ribbon cutting by Weese.
Afterward will be the start of the International Food Festival and silent auction at St. Mary’s. Ethnic foods made by parishioners will be offered for purchase. There also will be bocce ball, an old-time tradition that was a favorite game to many in Westville, which they’re bringing back, and polka band Eddie Korosa Jr. and The Boys and Girls from Illinois.
Polka bands also were a tradition at St. Mary’s at the food festival 20-30 years ago.
Delhaye said they are dedicating about 22 flags and banners from different nations between two poles in the parking lot with the opening ceremony which kicks off the food festival.
It’s important to recognize the immigrants who came to help build our village, he said.
There also is barstool golf on Aug. 19.
Delhaye said they partnered with many businesses and organizations to help with all the activities over the 17-day period.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, there will be an Old Time Revival and Gospel Sing/Logan Kirby Band at 10 a.m. at the Westville First Church of Christ. Westville American Legion Riders – Post 51 – also will be riding 150 miles for Westville. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Money raised will be used to purchase wreaths for veteran graves in Westville.
“Westville’s Salute to our Veterans – Hometown Heroes” is at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at the Westville American Legion. Food will be served beginning at 5 p.m.
“Senior Salute, Honoring the Pillars of Our Community, Senior Citizens Gathering and Lunch” with Logan Kirby will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Julee’s Shooting Star.
Also on Aug. 22 is a scavenger hunt using anything on wheels to go around learning about Westville history. This is at 5:30 p.m. starting at Judith Giacoma School’s north parking lot.
“Salute to Westville Businesses” participation card and coupons will be during the entire event. Several businesses are participating, each location offering raffle prizes or fun activities where anyone can get their card stamped and use a coupon.
On Aug. 23 is Westville’s Got Talent at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. It’s open to anyone living in the Westville school district, of any age.
Village-wide garage sales start Aug. 24.
There are Westville history displays at the library and Westville Depot.
Aug. 25 has a Westville Fire Department fish fry fundraiser where the Logan Kirby Band will be playing on the roof of Latoz Hardware from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 26. has an Illinois Horseshoe Pitchers sanctioned tournament and Vermilion County Voles Baseball game at Zamberletti Park. The Voles will be playing against a female Westville High School alumni team.
At 2 p.m. Aug. 27, the depot will host a historical ceremony titled “Westville: The Melting Pot of Nations.” There also will be a Coal Miner Metal artwork dedication and time capsule burial.
There’s also a community worship service at Trinity United Church of Christ at 10 a.m. with Westville music educator Patty Janes, an ice cream social and Happy Birthday Westville cake at 11 a.m., beard and ponytail contests and youth football game on Aug. 27.
Another historical event is “Remember When — A celebration of Westville Heritage” at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.
“During this event we will have Westville residents speaking on Westville history. We have several hundred photographs on storyboards for the public to view, and we also will be recognizing our Golden Honorees (men and woman aged 90 years and older and those married 60 years or longer),” Delhaye said.
On Aug. 29 is an “Ode to the Coal Miners — Westville, Grape Creek, Hawbuck, Belgium and Hegeler” at 6 p.m. at historic Rosie’s Tavern. There will be a couple speakers about the local coal mining history and recognition of miner fatalities in the area by reading of the names and ringing the bell.
Aug. 30 will have Taste of Westville by Mimi’s Kitchen and Catering’s Nichole Lesko (a 1993 Westville High School graduate) at 5 p.m. at the Westville American Legion. There will be food favorites to purchase.
Delhaye said a very special recognition program is planned on Sept. 1 to take place before the high school’s home football game. It will honor those who are all state athletes and hall of famers.
He said some honorees from the 1950s and 1960s are coming back.
Sept. 1 also has a street dance and music.
On Sept. 2 is “Take a Sesquicentennial Stroll Through Westville” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s also a 5K run (booster club) at Westville High School, alumni gathering and WHS Class of 1983 40th reunion and car show.
Sept. 3 events include a pancake and sausage breakfast and Margaritaville.
The culmination of the 17 days will be the Lions Club’s 112th Annual Westville Labor Day Parade at 11:30 a.m.
There will be a closing ceremony at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church.
Full event schedules can be picked up at Westville locations and found on Facebook.
