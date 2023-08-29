A bird collected in Westville on Aug. 9 has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Vermilion County Health Department. This is the first bird that has tested positive in Vermilion County this year.
The health department is allowed to submit up to five birds this year to the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory to be tested for the virus.
So far this year, two birds have been submitted for testing. Birds to be submitted for testing must be intact and dead for no more than 24 hours. Birds must not have any signs of decomposition (maggots, ants, strong odor, bloated or deflated eyes) and must not show any obvious signs of trauma. If a bird is not collected for testing, VCHD is still tracking the locations of dead birds. To report a dead bird found in Vermilion County, call the Vermilion County Health Department at (217) 431-2662, Ext. 5.
“This is another reminder that West Nile Virus is out there, and proper precautions need to be taken,” said interim public health administrator Jana Messmore. “This would be a good time to ensure you aren’t providing mosquitoes with optimal breeding grounds by removing any standing water from your property.”
In order to control mosquito populations, it is important to remove their breeding grounds by removing empty planters and containers (like tires), keeping gutters clean, removing abandoned swimming pools and removing any ponding or accumulating standing water. Ensure bird baths are properly maintained.
To decrease your chance of contracting WNV, it is recommended to avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants. It’s also important to ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.
VCHD reported earlier this month that its first batch of mosquitoes from Fairmount tested positive for WNV.
Last year, 44 counties in Illinois reported positive WNV mosquitoes, birds, humans and/or horses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. So far in 2023, there have been 1,817 positive mosquito batches and 13 positive birds from 42 counties. This year, the first mosquito batch to test positive for WNV was reported on May 30 in Evanston.
WNV is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, commonly called a typical mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms of WNV include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. Four out of five people infected with WNV will not show any symptoms. However, in rare cases, severe illness can occur, including brain infections such as meningitis or encephalitis and paralysis or even death. People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness from WNV.
There is no specific treatment for WNV nor is there a vaccine.
IDPH announced the first Illinois human WNV-related death in 2023 on Aug. 23. Testing by CDC confirmed the case was WNV-related. The individual, who was in their 90s and lived in suburban Cook County, had an onset of symptoms of WNV in early August and died soon after. IDPH also reported 11 non-fatal cases of WNV confirmed to date this year.
“This death and the 11 additional cases are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “While the weather is warm and mosquitoes are breeding, we should all take precautions to ‘Fight the Bite.’ Please protect yourself and your loved ones by reducing exposures, repelling insects with clothing and repellants, and reporting locations at high risk for producing mosquitoes.”
Of the 12 human cases, seven were reported from Cook County, including two in Chicago. To date, Kane, Macon, Madison, Will and Woodford counties have each reported one human WNV case.
The first WNV-related death in Illinois in 2022 also had an onset of symptoms in early August. There were seven deaths from WNV confirmed in the state in 2022 and an additional 26 non-fatal cases reported, although according to IDPH, human cases are underreported. The youngest person to report a case of West Nile virus in Illinois last year was 26 years old, while the median age of human cases was 64.
