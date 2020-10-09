The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville school districts will go remote for the next couple of weeks.
Westville Superintendent Seth Miller said the district made the decision to go to remote learning on Thursday for two weeks after a couple of positive COVID-19 cases within the district as well as an uptick of positive cases for Vermilion County.
BHRA superintendent Scott Watson said his district's decision came as a result of students in the elementary, junior high and high school becoming infected by COVID-19.
"We had a few in elementary, two in junior high and a few in high school," Watson said. "We called the Vermilion County Health Department and we decided to rest and have everyone come back on Oct. 26."
The remote-learning period for BHRA started Friday and will run through Oct. 26 in hopes to get the schools in the district clean and get everything to calm down.
"We wanted to hold on until the weekend because we had a four-day weekend, but some kids were found positive today (Thursday) and we had to make a decision."
While it is not what Watson wanted to do, he did say that he was prepared.
"You would have to be naïve to not think that something could happen," Watson said. "We have done a good job with students and teachers inside the school, but when they leave those walls, we don't know where they went or what they did.
"You don't want anything like this to happen, but you have to deal with it when it does happen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.