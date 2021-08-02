DANVILLE – The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS has chosen Wendy Lambert as the 2020 recipient of the annual First Citizen award.
Wendy is a phenomenal woman who, outside of her job driving trucks for Hertzog Trucking and maintaining Lamberts photography, somehow finds time to make a difference in the lives of others. Wendy has spent many years helping individuals who are struggling with addictions and providing them with the resources that can help them, according to a press release issued by Ambucs.
To further her cause, Wendy had a vision to start Soul Recovery Center in 2014 and has since started the STEP Recovery Center. The goal of the recovery center is to help people find safe and sober homes to stay in that will assist them on being held accountable and help them stay on the path to recovery. Wendy also serves as the secretary at the Jesse Hatchett House of Hope. Wendy gives of her time relentlessly through volunteer works; giving rides to those in need, to and from treatment centers, food pantries, meetings and anything else they may need help with. As if all of this was not enough, Wendy has been a volunteer fire fighter for the Emergency Management Agency (EMA). She is also trained in “Search and Rescue” and was a volunteer for Lynch Fire Protection District as a First Responder.
In addition, Wendy is also a current member of the Patriot Guard Riders, Danville Chapter — a motorcycle group supporting local veterans. Lastly, Wendy became a certified Recovery Life Coach in an effort to pass the knowledge she has gained to others in need. Wendy gives all thanks to God and Narcotics Anonymous for being 28 years clean from her own addictions. Wendy is truly a remarkable woman!
