CAYUGA, Ind. — Vermillion County Dispatch received a call from McClure’s Truck stop in Cayuga, reporting two males that had been in their store with possible medical problems. It was reported that two males, one with a bloody gash in his head and the second with a damaged eye, had left the establishment southbound on SR 63 in a gold passenger car with a plate number given.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in question and a traffic stop for well-being was made on SR 63 near CR 800 South (Hillsdale), according to a Wednesday press release. It was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a revoked license out of California, and the rear passenger was wanted out of Vigo County for Auto Theft. Further investigation led to the discovery of several hypodermic syringes, multiple pieces of paraphernalia, and other items associated with narcotic use.
It was found that the injuries that had been reported to the Sheriff’s Office were old injuries and that one was bleeding at the time of the stop.
Aaron A. Knapps, 33, of Vaporsville, Calif., and James H. Grantham, 27, and Frederick O. Erskine, 25, both of Terre Haute, were all arrested and transported to the Vermillion County Jail. Knapps was charged with driving while suspended/revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, and has since been released after posting $10,000 bond.
Both Frantham and Erskine are being held on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a syringe with bond set at $10.000.
Grantham will be held on two active Vigo County warrants on top of these charges.
