Danville Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire on West Williams Street.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday at 1330 W. Williams St.
The first arriving crews reported fire showing from the rear of the building, according to Marcott, and immediately stretched a hand-line for fire attack.
Marcott said the fire was quickly brought under control. The home sustained heat and smoke damage throughout.
Ameren respond for gas and electric shut off. Aqua Illinois was requested for a water line break to the residence.
No cause has been determined, and Marcott said no injuries were reported.
He estimated approximately $10,000 in damages, with $3,000 for the structure and $7,000 for the contents.
