A home on Douglas Avenue is considered a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.
At 1:37 a.m., the fire department was notified of the structure fire at 605 Douglas Ave. Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters arrived to find “a fully involved structure,” and they used multiple hose lines to control the fire.
Marcott said no one was found inside the home.
Ameren was notified due to a downed power line in the yard of the home. Ameren also shut off the gas to the residence.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 4:23 a.m. Marcott said the damages are estimated at $35,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Danville Fire Department. Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Danville Fire Department at 217-431-2350.
