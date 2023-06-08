WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced restrictions on Indiana 26 starting on or after Monday, June 19 for continued work on a road rehabilitation project in Pine Village.
The road will be restricted from the north side of the intersection of Indiana 26 and Indiana 55 to approximately 0.33 miles east of the south side of the intersection.
Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and barrels. Lane widths will be down to approximately 10 feet. The restrictions are expected to last through late September, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for $18.2 million. This project will resurface and widen the lanes to 12 feet, and replace inadequate drainage culverts along this stretch of Indiana 26.
In addition, the project will improve ADA access and address drainage concerns. The entire contract is expected to be completed in late October, weather permitting.
INDOT reminded motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.