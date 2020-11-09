WARREN COUNTY – Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, the Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US 136, just west of the Wabash River bridge.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Chandler Stanton revealed that a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by James McVey, 28, of Bolingbrook, was traveling westbound on US 136 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason. At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 28-year-old male from Johnson County Indiana was traveling eastbound when the Harley-Davidson came into his lane. The driver of the Chevrolet attempted to avoid the Harley-Davidson but was unable to do so, and as a result the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the pickup truck. The Chevrolet traveled off the south side of the road, struck a guard rail, and came to a final rest. The Harley Davidson came to rest in the middle of the east and west bound lanes.
As a result of the crash McVey suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. Notification to the next of kin has been made.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by StatFlight to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were two passengers in the Chevrolet, one of which was transported by ambulance to OSF Hospital in Danville, Ill., for non-life-threatening injuries. The other passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
US 136 was closed for just over three hours due to the investigation and extensive clean up.
Trooper Stanton was assisted on scene by the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Covington Police Department, Covington Fire Department, Fountain County EMS, Warren County EMS, St. Vincent StatFlight, and Maskel Towing.
