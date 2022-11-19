DANVILLE — The Danville Election Commission was made aware that the city of Danville’s recent passage of a redistricting map may have caused some confusion among candidates and voters regarding the 2023 city of Danville municipal election.
Pursuant to statutory guidelines, the new districts will not be in effect for the upcoming 2023 municipal election.
The updated districts will take effect for the 2025 municipal election and subsequent elections.
Danville Election Commission Director Sandy Delhaye said the commission received guidance on the matter from their attorney and Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy.
The Danville City Council earlier this month approved city ward redistricting.
With the changes, 3,079 Danville residents are changing wards to make the seven wards more equal. The city’s population loss caused the redistricting. Ward 2 in the south part of the city saw the most population loss.
Candidates for the city 2023 election start filling next week.
