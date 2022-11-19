Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Winds will subside late. Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 13F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Winds will subside late. Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 13F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.