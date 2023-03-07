DANVILLE — Danville City Council Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig is facing a challenger who is a write-in candidate in the April 4 election.
Ludwig filed an objection challenging her opponent, Jakob Dazey, for not having enough registered voter signatures on Dazey’s election petitions.
The Danville Election Commissioners found the petition didn’t have enough valid signatures for Dazey to be a candidate on the ballot. Some signatures were of voters who would be in Dazey’s ward with the new city ward map, but now those voters are in a different ward.
The Danville City Council approved a new redistricted ward map in November. Pursuant to statutory guidelines, the new districts will not be in effect for the 2023 municipal election.
The Danville City Council then in February approved the effective date of the new city ward boundary changes being April 5, 2023. The updated wards will take effect for the 2025 municipal election and subsequent elections.
The Commercial-News sent questionnaires to the contested Danville municipal election candidates.
Ludwig, 45, of 9 Harding Place, was appointed alderman in March 2021 to fill the remaining term of former alderman Tom Stone after he died.
Ludwig is married to Steve, and they have six children ages 4 to 20. Ludwig’s parents are Aggie and Richard Christman of Danville.
Ludwig went to Danville High School; received a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Chemistry from the University of Illinois; and Ave Maria Law School J.D.
Ludwig is an attorney.
Dazey, 26, 601 Shadowlawn Place, is engaged to fiance Rancey Rouse. He also has a son. His parents are Don and Cyndi Dazey and grandparents are Dave and Mary Burmeister.
Dazey’s education: Bismarck-Henning High School; Santa Fe College; Paul Mitchell the School Orlando — Master Barber.
He is the owner of Dazeys Hair Lab in Danville.
Ludwig said she decided to seek election as alderman because, “After serving as an alderman this past term, I’ve come to see that Mayor Rickey Williams has a well-planned vision for Danville from infrastructure to community building, and I am on board with his plan. He has put in place a fantastic city team that has made Danville a strong and growing community. I want to continue this vision and path making Danville strong with the current aldermen; Mayor Rickey Williams, and his team.”
Dazey said about why he decided to run for office, “I have had a deep desire to run since I was in middle school. My good friend, Ben Sears, and I, would sit and discuss politics and strategy during free time of classes. I’ve always wanted to bring about change and to make a true impact on Danville, its citizens, and even visitors. And at this point in my life, I feel that running for city council is the best way I can serve and bring about change in our community. I am a barber and a businessman, I hear what people say day in and day out, when they come to my shop or see me out in public. They express to me their opinions about the city, and I hear the concern in their frustrations, and I share with them in their joys. So, I would say the main reason that I chose to run is because of the people. Many have encouraged me to run, to be a leader that will reach out, to understand the people’s concerns, and to strategize, not only with the city council but most importantly with the great people of Danville. In turn make this city such a great place to live.”
When asked what they consider to be the most important issues concerning this office, Dazey said, “I believe a major issue we have, which Jackie Vinson is trying to change, is a non-transparent government. We need a transparent/open government. The great people of Danville need to know what’s going on and know that their elected officials will be voting and making decisions in their favor and not the individual official’s favor. Decisions should not be made towards a certain sector of people; those decisions should be implemented to create a better future and life for all of Danville. I take pride in hearing and understanding the concerns of our citizens, on what they believe should be done within the city or what they would like to see for our future. In turn, I believe our current officials do not interact enough with our citizens of Danville and truly hear their concerns.”
Ludwig replied about the most important issues, “serving and addressing the needs of the citizens of our wards, building our community relationships through neighborhood associations, developing city ordinances that serve the needs for our community, supporting our police, and making wise financial decisions for the city are some of the most important issues concerning aldermen today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.