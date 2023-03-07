DANVILLE — The April 4 consolidated general election has two residents passionate about meeting youth’s needs seeking election for one Ward 1 Alderman seat on the Danville City Council.
Running in Ward 1 is current Ward 1 Alderwoman Alesia “Lisa” Ford who was appointed to the seat last year and NAACP president Edward “Ed” Butler.
The Commercial-News sent election questionnaires to the contested candidates in Danville.
Ford was appointed to the city council in October 2022 to fill the remaining term of Brenda Brown who resigned after moving out of the ward.
Ford, 513 Anderson St., was born and raised in Danville, attending Collett School, East Park and Danville High School. She attended Eureka College for two years, and later received an associate’s degree in science from Danville Area Community College.
She has one daughter, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She retired from General Motors.
Butler, 71, 703 N. Kimball St., is married to Phearn and they have two daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He graduated DHS in 1971 and received an associate degree at DACC. He’s retired after having his own business and being a carpenter.
Butler also is deacon at his church and is a member of the Three Kings of Peace, serving as an advocate for the community’s young people.
Ford said she decided to run for office because, “I was asked by a longstanding community member to seek the office of Alderman Ward 1. I have always been proud to call Danville my home. My community is important to me, and I care about the future of my great hometown and the people who live here.”
Butler said, “I am running for the office of Ward 1 alderman because I have great concerns about the condition of my ward as well as my city. Yes, we have a lot of business coming into our town, but what about the condition of the community? We need more infrastructure, affordable homes and to rebuild our neighborhoods. I want to make sure when we get money into our city we help all people, not just a select group of people. My compassion is my young people. We need to help all organizations that are trying to help our youth and to make sure our city is safe and healthy.”
When asked what they consider to be the most important issues concerning the office, Butler said, “The most important issue concerning this office is transparency. I as a leader of this city advocating for all people is a passion of mine to make sure all people are represented, and to ensure the political, educational, social and economic, equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate hatred and discrimination toward all people of this city.”
He also wants to make sure all contractors are treated equal.
Ford stated, “I would like to focus on economic growth, community inclusion, youth enrichment, through recreational programs, and small business advocacy. I believe that it is imperative that we place emphasis on our community, as a people aiding in the betterment of our families and our neighborhoods. Thank you for your continued support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.