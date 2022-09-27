Visitors get educated about Revolutionary War artillary including cannons and cannon balls.
Dan Motch of Wayne's Light Infantry, 2nd Pennsylvania Regiment, chops wood for his fire as he cooks a stew.
Andrew Berkey makes cider with a cider press during the Revolutionary War Reenactment and Pioneer Day at Forest Glen Preserve Sunday morning.
Benjamin Gallant of Hamilton's Artillary practices hatchet throwing.
Weapons used during the reenactment were on display in the encampment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.