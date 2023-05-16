DANVILLE — The Vermilion County War Museum will honor members of each branch of the military on Saturday, May 20, in observance of Armed Forces Day.
Admission will be free. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour the former Carnegie Library building that houses exhibits and artifacts from every era of American history.
Events Coordinator Larry Weatherford urged people to come see the new exhibits, including a World War II display featuring rare British paratrooper uniforms, weapons and accoutrements.
“We’re really excited to expand our Allied Troops collection with these original artifacts. Museum Board member and volunteer Ron Bolser was able to acquire these from a collector friend, and these add nicely to the number of items that you are not likely to see in another museum,” Weatherford said.
Also, there will be Living History presenters and re-enactors representing the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II and Vietnam eras.
Another feature added this year will focus on the mothers, wives and children of those serving in the military and on women who have served.
“It will give a little different perspective and perhaps come closer to home for many of our visitors,” Weatherford said. “We are also planning to have some military vehicles on display including a newly restored World War II/Korean War era Jeep that belongs to John Broderick.”
Board Member Tara Auter said, “We always need volunteers in various capacities, and again this year, Fred Rinehart and J.C. Switzer will have a table set up for those who are interested in finding out about opportunities to volunteer and/or become a member of the War Museum Society.”
Museum President James Kouzmanoff said, “We’re a work in progress, continually adding to the thousands of items on display, so this is an excellent time to come visit the museum, even if you have toured before.”
The museum is located at 307 N. Vermilion St. in Danville adjacent to the Danville Public Library. Parking is available on the lots north and east of the building. Entry will be at the rear of the museum.
