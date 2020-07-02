DANVILLE — After weeks of inactivity, the Vermilion County War Museum is ready to jump back into action.
Staff members are making plans to reopen the museum and also to launch its annual fundraiser — a concert by clarinet virtuoso Dave Bennett on July 18.
The museum at 307 N. Vermilion will reopen at noon July 21 and resume normal business hours.
The museum will follow state guidelines, which include social distancing and masks for all visitors and staff. There will be hand-sanitizing stations throughout the museum, as well.
“We hope you will join us and see all of the changes that were made during January,” Development Director Susan Miceli-Green said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
The museum closed on March 20, but a few people have been working on the displays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students. The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FUNDRAISER
While the reopening is exciting, the staff is especially pleased to welcome the return of Dave Bennett and his quartet on July 18.
The fundraiser will be held at 11 a.m. EDT at the Beef House Conference Center near Covington, Ind., and will include a light lunch. Tickets are $40 per person.
Tickets need to be purchased by July 10. They will not be available at the door.
Only 100 tickets remain available, as of now, Miceli-Green said.
“We will only be seating 150 people in order to stay within social distancing guidelines,” she said.
Bennett is a favorite with Danville audiences, and the feeling is mutual.
“We are grateful to be coming back to Danville,” Bennett said in an email statement this week. “I first performed in Danville in 2008 and am thankful for the friendships I have made.
“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share our music with you!”
Miceli-Green said, “He’s awesome. Danville is another home away home for him.”
Bennett, who lives in Michigan, performed with the Danville Symphony Orchestra in September 2016 and at smaller functions in the past. He also performed last year as part of the museum’s 20th anniversary.
In addition to clarinet, Bennett plays electric guitar, piano and drums, and vocalizes. He covers music from the swing era to early rockabilly and country, to Elvis Presley. He has been a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops (2013) and has presented the Benny Goodman show with 35 other U.S. and Canadian orchestras.
As an added bonus all attendees to the fundraiser are invited to go to the museum afterward and take a tour as part of their ticket price.
“We are pleased to be able to give a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum to our loyal supporters,” Miceli-Green said.
She also noted that she had to find a venue large enough for Bennett’s concert so people could spread out, and was pleased that the Beef House was able to make room.
“I can’t thank the Beef House enough. They gave us a home when things weren’t looking so good,” she said.
Attendance is being limited to half-capacity so people won’t feel uncomfortable. Face masks are optional.
ANNUAL MEETING
Another event is the museum’s annual meeting at 3 p.m. July 21. This meeting is open to all members of the museum, and will follow social distancing guidelines.
The purpose of the meeting is to elect board members to three-year terms. The regular board meeting will follow the annual meeting.
The museum, a 1903 Carnegie building at 307 N. Vermilion St., had been used as the Danville Public Library until 1998. After restoration, it opened to the public as a war museum on Veterans Day in 1999.
The museum doesn’t receive any city, county or state money — just funds from grants and donors.
The War Museum occupies almost 14,000 square feet, and displays memorabilia and artifacts from the Revolutionary War to Operation Iraqi Freedom. New display materials and artifacts arrive constantly.
