Approximately 200 people participated in Saturday's Walk A Mile In Her Shoes. Walkers traveled one mile "in her shoes" Saturday along with decorated signs bringing awareness to and taking a stand against sexual assault.
centerpiece editor's pick
Walking a mile in 'her' shoes
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Casino construction wrapping up; no opening date yet
- Sonic, Jimmy John's could open by fall 2024
- Chorus to perform 'greatest hits'
- Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 160th anniversary
- Funding error costs Project Success six sites
- Arena focusing on hockey
- Conductor grateful for time with DSO
- Library launches study
- Dans give back to community
- Hannah named AMBUCS 90th First Citizen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.